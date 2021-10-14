HealthWatch: Kidney Stones – Are You at Risk?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — More than one in ten people will have a kidney stone at some point in their lives. While you can’t always avoid a kidney stone episode, you can be aware of certain risks. Ivanhoe tells us what you need to know about these pesky stones.

They’ve been described as more painful than childbirth! We’re talking about kidney stones.

“I felt like a little girl screaming. That’s how hard it hurt me,” explained Jack Osmanski.

Did you know certain risk factors can boost your chances of developing a dreaded stone? The first: dehydration.

“So, if we don’t drink enough water to dilute that calcium and other deposits that can form in the kidney, that can lead to kidney stones,” stated urologist Ross Simon, MD, MS.

Experts from the University of Southern California say drinking two liters of fluid a day reduced the chances of having a kidney stone recurrence by half. Family history is another risk factor. And if you’ve had a kidney stone in the past, you have a 50 percent risk of developing another one in the next five years! What you eat can also raise your risk!

“Eating too much sodium can actually cause increased secretion of calcium in the urine and that can lead to stone formation,” continued Dr. Simon.

You should also avoid eating a lot of animal proteins like beef, chicken, fish, and pork, as well as nuts, chocolate, spinach, and tea which are known culprits. Certain medical conditions like obesity, diabetes, urinary tract infections, and gout can raise your risk of developing a stone. And hot weather is another contributor. People living in warmer climates are more likely to have a kidney stone. Be sure to drink plenty of water if you’re outdoors or sweating a lot.

Most kidney stones have a yellowish appearance, but they can come in almost any color. The surface of stones can be either smooth or jagged.