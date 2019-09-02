HealthWatch: Type 2 Drugs: Life Changing for Type 1 Diabetes

ST LOUIS, Mo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — People with type one diabetes need artificial insulin to survive. Without it, they can go blind, lose a limb, or develop life-threatening kidney problems or heart disease. That’s why the search for new drugs and better treatments is critically important. Instead of waiting years for new drugs to come through the pipeline, researchers are now testing old drugs and getting results.

As president of a car dealership, Eric Rehkemper is a busy man.

He stays cool under pressure, all while managing type one diabetes.

“It’s a 24/7, seven days a week, whether you’re on vacation or whether you’re working the job. It’s something that always factors into everything you’re doing,” Rehkemper said.

The only approved drug to keep type one diabetics alive is insulin, but it’s dangerously easy to over and under-dose.

“Insulin is difficult and risky and challenging,” said Janet McGill, MD, an endocrinologist at Washington University St. Louis.

The treatments for type one and two diabetes are different. But doctors are now trying type two drugs in type one patients.

“What these drugs offer is a little reprieve from doing everything perfectly just with insulin,” Dr. McGill said.

One class of type two drugs called GLP1 receptor agonists lower insulin doses and improve blood sugars. Another class, called SGLT2 inhibitors significantly lower blood sugar levels for many type ones.

Dr. McGill explained, “It reduces some of the very high blood sugars that occur after meals.”

SGLT2 inhibitors also improve heart and kidney health.

“Some get quite noticeably good results,” said Dr. McGill.

Rehkemper has seen big improvements in his blood sugar by taking an SGL2 inhibitor along with his insulin.

“It has been such a great improvement on my body. Probably added ten, 15 years to my life, I would say,” said Rehkemper.

Another common drug for type two diabetes, metformin, has also shown to reduce insulin needs for some type one diabetics while improving blood sugar control. It’s important for patients with type one diabetes to discuss the pros and cons of each of these drugs to determine if any of them are an appropriate addition to their current treatment.

