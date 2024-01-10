GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As a healthcare professional herself, Erica Jensen knew what lifestyle changes she needed to make to be healthier. Finding the motivation and accountability to do it, however, was a different story; until she enrolled in Aurora BayCare Medical Center’s Lifestyle Management Program.

“Years and years of roller coaster… my weight up and down, up and down,” Jensen recalled, “but never anything that I could sustain.”

Jensen’s story is common among many people trying to lose weight and be healthier.

“Different diets, different programs, packaged food, calorie counting, points,” she explained. “So many different things I’ve done, some healthy, some not. A lot of different medications and so much money invested in those different programs to no avail. I needed something life-lasting. That’s what I was looking for.”

Jensen says she found it in Aurora BayCare’s Lifestyle Management Program, recently rolled out to the public. Participants work with a personal trainer, registered dietician and mental performance consultant to make meaningful lifestyle changes.

“The one-on-one and the group settings are what make it so unique,” Jensen said. “That was what was so attractive for me.”

Registered dietician and nutritionist Linsay Fencl says while a healthy diet plays a big part, there’s more to overall wellness than just what you eat.

“It brings it all together into a realistic routine, similar to a kind of wellness coaching,” Fencl explained of the Lifestyle Management Program.” I use my knowledge as a dietitian to help them optimize their nutrition, hydration, stress reduction, sleeping and exercise for a lifestyle change that is sustainable and not just all-or-nothing.”

Jensen says that support and the camaraderie she found in the Lifestyle Management Program are what made the difference for her. She’s lost nearly 60 pounds so far but says her increased strength, flexibility and endurance have been most significant in motivating her to move forward after the four-month Lifestyle Management Program.

“The length of time I think is really significant,” said Jensen. “It is enough time to establish those routines and then just like a starting-off point for the rest of your life.”

If you’d like to check out the Lifestyle Management Program for yourself, call Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine at 920-288-5491 for more information.