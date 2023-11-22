GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brenda Jesse from Neenah didn’t go to the doctor for anything related to her lungs, but when doctors performed a CT scan to help resolve an abdominal issue, it was her lungs that came into focus.

“That is very common, an incidental finding of a lung nodule,” said Dr. Raul Mendoza, a pulmonologist with Aurora BayCare Medical Center. “When you go for a scan of your belly you can see part of the lung. That was one of those instances where they were able to find this lesion.”

As a nurse, Jesse says she knew immediately what the follow-up call meant.

“They said, ‘We can see something on your CT scan at the bottom of your lung. You need to come back,’” Jesse recalled. “I got to thinking ‘Oh girl, you’re in trouble.’”

Jesse was referred to Mendoza who says he assesses each patient for their individual risk of lung cancer based on various risk factors, such as age, smoking history and family history.

“In her case, because of all these factors, we decided to go ahead with a procedure,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza performed a minimally invasive robotic bronchoscopy on Jesse to further explore the nodules in her lung without her having to undergo a surgical biopsy.

In fact, Jesse says the procedure was so minimally invasive, she didn’t even realize it had happened!

“I woke up in the recovery room and I thought, ‘Well, didn’t they get to me yet?’” she explained. “I mean, I didn’t even know that I had had it.”

Jesse’s results, unfortunately, left no doubt.

“They diagnosed it as stage two lung cancer,” she said.

Stage two, but treatable, and Jesse soon realized she would not have to fight this alone.

“I was surprised I had all these people on my team, in my corner,” she said.

Jesse says as soon as she met her team, doctors from oncology, pulmonology radiology, thoracic surgery and more, she had no doubt she would beat this cancer.

“They all had the same attitude. You know, we are going to fight this. We are going to beat this,” Jesse recalled. “They believed in me. They believed in their treatment course and they believed in the possibility that we could reach a cure.”

And that they did.

“My prognosis is very bright,” Jesse said. “I think the cancer’s gone. I believe the cancer’s gone, but we’ll keep a close eye on it.”

Mendoza says that’s the critical importance of getting a lung cancer screening. The earlier you find lung cancer, the better your outcome.

“The earlier you catch the cancer, the easier the treatment,” he said. “You’re more in the driver’s seat. You have multiple options.”

Jesse is currently undergoing immunotherapy to reduce the risk of the cancer coming back. In the meantime, she says she advocates for lung cancer patients and spreads the word about the importance of lung cancer screenings everywhere she goes.

“I want people to be aware. You don’t have to be a smoker to get lung cancer and so I’m a walking billboard here,” Jesse said, gesturing to the bedazzled lung cancer awareness shirt she was wearing.

“Get your lungs screened. It could save your life,” she said, then grinned, “plus, I never miss a chance to sparkle.”

Dr. Mendoza says if you’re over the age of 50, are a smoker or former smoker, or have a family history of certain cancers, you should have a lung cancer screening. He also emphasizes that the majority of people will not have lung cancer, but knowing whether you have a nodule or not is the key to a positive prognosis.

To schedule an appointment with a pulmonologist, go to: aurorabaycare.com/appointments or call 920-288-8000