HealthWatch: Mental Health Crisis – Saving Lives Online

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – The Coronavirus, combined with national protests, topped off with a heated political summer … no wonder 54 percent of women and 27 percent of men say their mental health is worse than ever. If you’re struggling, there’s help available.

It seems more and more people are feeling the stress of 2020. In fact, one recent report found there could be a 20 to 30 percent increase in suicides this year. If you’re feeling isolated, depressed, or anxious, you can find online help right now. When looking for a therapist: first, find out what their educational background is. Only a psychiatrist can prescribe medications, but other therapists can use talk therapy or non-drug strategies to help. Online sites like TalkSpace, GoodTherapy, and BetterHelp help you find qualified professionals. Some questions to ask: Are you licensed? What types of issues do you have the most experience treating? What type of treatment do you think will help my condition? What will it involve? How will I know if I’m improving? And do you accept my insurance or offer reduced rates? Lastly, make sure you feel comfortable with the therapist you choose.

The FCC just approved 988 as the new national three-digit suicide prevention hotline to help if you’re feeling hopeless. The process to implement the 988 number will take two years. Telecom and voice service companies will be mandated to have a 988 hotline by July 2022. If you’re struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a loved one, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for free, confidential emotional support, 24/7.