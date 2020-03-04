HealthWatch: MINIMALLY INVASIVE ENLARGED PROSTATE TREATMENT

Benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH is a condition in which the prostate enlarges as a man gets older.

Most symptoms of an enlarged prostate are related to urination and can cause loss of sleep, reduced productivity, and a lower quality of life. Over 70% of men in their sixties have symptoms.



Aurora BayCare Medical Center offers a minimally invasive treatment for BPH that can give men relief and their life back.



Wayne Coleman is an avid outdoorsman. He spent 24 years as a conservation officer and even wrote a book called Tales From The Deer Blind: A Game Warden’s Memoir about his experiences as a conservation officer.



“It’s about my experiences as a conservation officer just stories about it,” said Wayne Coleman, Aurora BayCare Medical Center Patient and author, “Love of the outdoors and teaching other people how to use the outdoors with respect.”



Ten years ago Wayne was diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH which is an enlarged prostate. Wayne was put on medication but eventually, “Even with the medication I was getting up during the night to use the bathroom as much as 8 times a night,” said Wayne.



It interfered with all aspects of his life including his job driving truck.



“My driving trips had to be planned around how many rest areas were along the way,” said Wayne “Couldn’t sit in a deer blind for very long that really was a problem.”



So Wayne went to Dr. Richard Windsor, a urological surgeon at Aurora BayCare Medical Center. Dr. Windsor says the prostate is a drain for the bladder- and an enlarged prostate can cause blockage of the urine’s passageway.



“So now the bladder is straining a lot more pushing a lot more. It’s very irritated so men feel they need to go more often, they have more urge. Their streams decrease they have to push or strain to go against that blockage,” explained Richard Windsor, MD, urological surgeon, Aurora BayCare Medical Center.



Dr. Windsor changed Wayne’s medications which worked for awhile but then his symptoms came back.



“Not being able to do anything for any length of time without taking a bathroom break,” said Wayne.



Wayne had several treatment and surgical options including resection of the prostate.



“Where we actually remove the tissue with a hot wire,” explained Dr. Windsor.



Wayne chose a minimally invasive enlarged prostate treatment for BPH that opens up the prostate with no cutting, heating or removal of tissue.



“Then we pass a catheter in and we push the prostate aside to open it up and while we have it aside we put a retaining suture in there it holds it open and this implant stays there permanently,” explained Dr. Windsor.



Dr. Windsor says the procedure has advantages over other more invasive ones.



“One, less catheter time. Two, fast recovery getting back to activities such as heavy lifting sooner say in seven to ten days rather than six weeks” explained Dr. Windsor “Faster recovery of normal voiding.”



Wayne noticed the difference right away.



“The symptoms disappeared immediately” said Wayne “I’m sleeping through the night.”



Wayne was back to work within five days and no longer worries about long rides, “I can drive for four hours before I have to stop.”



And Wayne’s enjoying more time in the outdoors, “I can spend more time in the deer blind.”



Dr. Windsor says the procedure has a 90 percent success rate.

