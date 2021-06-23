HealthWatch: New Multidisciplinary Breast Cancer Clinic in Green Bay

When it comes to detecting and preventing breast cancer, patients want answers right away. Now, a new clinic at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay allows patients to see multiple specialists, in a one-day visit, without the wait for treatment to begin.

The new Multidisciplinary High Risk Breast Cancer Clinic at Aurora Baycare is brand new. It’s something patients, as well as providers, have been enthusiastically anticipating.

“I’m very excited,” said Dr. Cynthia Chao, a breast surgeon with Aurora BayCare. “Usually people will make it to the Breast Clinic and then from there we refer to Genetics or Oncology to talk about chemo, or I’ll counsel myself.”

Not anymore; now, multiple breast cancer specialists can evaluate patients and make a treatment plan during a one-day visit. There’s no need to schedule many appointments on different days or put off starting treatment.

“When they come to our Multidisciplinary High Risk Breast Cancer Clinic they actually can meet everybody, the specialists themselves,” said Chao.

Because of the many components that go into detecting and treating breast cancer, patients often need to schedule multiple appointments with various providers for doctors and patients to address all the elements of treatment. The experts at Aurora Baycare’s new clinic are highly trained, and board certified in cancer specialties. The idea behind the new clinic is to bring that training and experience together in a comprehensive care strategy tailored to each patients unique needs.

Aurora Baycare’s Dr. Amid Bista is one of those experts.

“We’ll incorporate dieticians, as well as, I as a medical oncologist, will be talking to them about all the lifestyle modifications,” said Bista.

Bista says lifestyle modifications can play a big role in reducing patients risk of developing breast cancer.,

“The main lifestyle modification that we’ll be taking about will be trying to have an ideal weight, or normal weight as much as possible,” Bista explained. “Moderation of alcohol, how much alcohol is harmful, then exercise programs.

Dr. Bista says in addition to smoking, weight is another factor that can increase a patient’s risk for many types of cancers.

“Obesity has been found to be a leading cause in a lot of different cancers in the the younger population, now including breast cancer,” Bista said.

The Multidisciplinary High Risk Breast Cancer Clinic will be held on the second, third and fourth Thursdays of each month.

For more information on breast cancer prevention and risk assessment, call Aurora BayCare 1-866-938-0035 or email: healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com