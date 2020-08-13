HealthWatch: Nursing Homes – Protect your parents

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – More than half of older adults have stayed in a nursing home at some point, even if it was just rehab. But horror stories during the pandemic have left many of us worried about our parent’s or grandparent’s safety. We’ll share what you should consider in order to find the right one.

The images are sad, even frightening—the elderly dying inside nursing homes–while loved ones watch from a distance. With people questioning whether they’re safe—there’s now more to consider than location. Ask how they communicated with residents, families, and staff, how they acquired supplies, how they kept the patients active and entertained, and how they specifically kept their residents safe during the lockdown. Check the facility’s record with the state’s board of public health and by speaking with an ombudsman. You can also find out if the staff has had background checks and what the turnover rate is.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase in nursing home complaints in 2018, reaching its highest at 52.3 out of 1,000 residents. That number is expected to increase because of the pandemic. Beginning October 1st, a new state performance standard system will take effect called the SPSS, which will track more efficiently complaints and response times.