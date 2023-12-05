GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – These days when Andrea Rosenbaum visits Camp Randall to cheer on the Badgers, she heads up and down the stadium stairs without a problem. That wasn’t always the case, however. Here’s more on her journey from chronic knee pain to hiking in the desert.

“My husband and I have had an opportunity to travel more than we ever did. We went to Arizona and I did some hiking that would not have been on the list of things to do right there,” said Rosenbaum.

Rosenbaum, from Wrightstown, can’t say enough about the freedom she feels after having total knee replacement surgery at Aurora BayCare Medical Center; from exploring the desert to doing simple things at home pain-free.

“I can cook now in my kitchen for more than 30 minutes without needing a stool, ‘cause there was no cushion left in my knees. It was gone,” Rosenbaum explained.

Prior to surgery, chronic knee pain in both knees meant even Rosenbaum’s own home was not a place of comfort.

“In our own home it was going down the stairs backwards and coming up on my hands and knees. It was tough and it was too soon for me,” she said.

Too young to be going through life like that, Rosenbaum turned to Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, an orthopedic surgeon with Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

“Andrea had very severe osteoarthritis of both of her knees,” Schnaubelt explained.

Schnaubelt showed Local 5 the source of Rosenbaum’s pain on her pre-surgery x-rays.

“See how the tibia is tilted? It should be straight up,” Schnaubelt pointed out. “So, that’s just bone on bone and that’s what makes it so painful.”

Schnaubelt described the total knee replacements he performed on both of Rosenbaum’s knees, by removing the arthritic part of each bone and replacing the missing cartilage that cushions the joint.

“Basically, we’re rebuilding the whole joint,” he said.

Rosenbaum’s knee surgeries were spaced apart to give her recovery time from each one. She freely acknowledges the time involved in recovery and physical therapy following surgery is significant.

“So, it’s a definitely a journey,” Rosenbaum said. “Doctor Schnaubelt and his team have such a great process that you go through everything from pre surgery, to surgery, to post surgery, to therapy. They have it all planned out for you, but you have to listen, and you have to do what they tell you that you need to do.”

Listen she did and still does, not only to Dr. Schnaubelt, but also to her Badger Marching Band-playing son, as she proudly dances along on the sidelines.

“It’s wonderful at Camp Randall. We go to Union South and listen to the band,” Rosenbaum gushed. “We’re dancing. We know all the moves that the band makes and then we march over to the stadium and enjoy the atmosphere in the stadium.”

Rosenbaum now relishes traveling with her husband and getting out to explore without worrying about knee pain.

