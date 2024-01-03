GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-year-old Lexi Schulte of Green Bay had all the odds on her side during her first pregnancy. She was young, healthy and active with a normal pregnancy for more than nine months. So how did she end up facing a two-month stay in the I.C.U. after giving birth?

“I had a really healthy pregnancy,” Schulte said. “I worked in a warehouse which was a very physical job. So, I stayed active and healthy the whole time.”

Schulte and her husband were eager to start their new family. Even before she found out she was pregnant, she took all the right steps to ensure a healthy pregnancy, starting with regular prenatal care.

“I was 19 when I got pregnant. It was a normal pregnancy, you know, you go in for all your regular checkups,” Schulte recalled. “No issues the whole time. I went in for my 38-week checkup and at that time they took my blood pressure, and it was high.”

Schulte didn’t make it home from her checkup that day.

“All of a sudden we were getting induced because my blood pressure was around like 175 over 70,” Schulte said.

Ob-Gyn Dr. Rachael Baird with Aurora BayCare Medical Center says high blood pressure during pregnancy is a condition known as preeclampsia. It’s most common in older expectant moms, those with diabetes or those who have high blood pressure before getting pregnant.

“But Lexi doesn’t really fit any of those criteria, so she wouldn’t have been someone who would have been considered high risk for developing it,” Baird explained. “That being said, we watch all pregnant ladies closely for it. As you get towards the end of your pregnancy, we see you twice a week.”

Baird says preeclampsia is rooted in the placenta. So because Schulte was already full term, the safest option is to deliver the baby and the placenta.

“She came healthy. She was perfect, and we were just kind of, you know, soaking in that newborn time,” Schulte said.

Basking in that newborn time, however, was cut short when Schulte started struggling to breathe later that day.

“So, there was an elephant in my chest,” Schulte explained. “Like 29 pounds of fluid sitting around my lungs, so I couldn’t breathe.”

Schulte had developed postpartum cardiomyopathy, a rare and serious condition connected to pregnancy hormones. Baird says cardiomyopathy means the heart doesn’t function as well as it should to pump blood through the body, so fluid starts to back up.

“Where does it start to back up? It backs up into the lungs, backs up into the other parts of the body, which then worsens that fluid retention that Lexi was having,” Baird explained. “In her case, the function of her heart was about half as good as it should have been postpartum.”

A team of specialists at Aurora BayCare kicked into high gear, including a high-risk ob-gyn, a cardiologist, a pulmonologist among others. They put Schulte in a medically induced coma with a ventilator breathing for her so her heart could regain function and drain the excess fluid.

“I was told that I was going to be there for about two months,” Schulte recalled.

Rather than two months, Schulte was well enough to be discharged and reunited with her baby in about a week.

Now, just a year and a half later, Schulte recently gave birth to her second baby girl, under the watchful eye of her Aurora BayCare team. She says she feels very lucky and has some lifesaving advice for other young mothers.

“It can save you your life if you just advocate for yourself. So that’s my biggest thing is advocate for yourself,” Schulte advised. “Just because you’re young that doesn’t mean you’re invincible.”

