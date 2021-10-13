HealthWatch: Pregnancy & COVID vaccine, ignore social media scare

We’ve heard the CDC’s urgent message for pregnant women to get the covid 19 vaccine. What you may not have heard is that message came out after the deadliest month for pregnant women of the entire pandemic. According to CDC data,, more expecting mothers died of the coronavirus during the month of August, 2021 than any other month since the pandemic began. Many of them, according to doctors, who avoided getting the COVID vaccine after being frightened by things they’d seen on social media.

Local 5 talked to a new mom from our area who made sure she wasn’t among those awful statistics and has a message for other moms-to-be.

“My biggest message is to stay off social media,” said Justine Warner from De Pere.

Don’t fall into the hype and reach out to your doctor.”

For new mom Justine Warner, at least one good thing came out of all that time spent at home in quarantine.

“We’d been trying to get pregnant for about a year. So, COVID kinda happened and….,” Warner trailed off, adding that she and her partner decided to keep trying and just see what happened.

Warner didn’t have the option of getting vaccinated when she first learned she was pregnant, but this expectant mom was already doing all she could to protect her baby from the coronavirus.

“We were a little more careful than most,” Warner said. “We stayed home a lot and avoided big crowds.”

Aurora BayCare Medical Center’s Dr. Brian Dobbins was caring for Justine during her pregnancy. He says he recommends all his pregnant patients get vaccinated, no matter how far along they are in their pregnancy.

“If you get it {the vaccine} in the first trimester it does not increase your chance of having a miscarraige or problems with your pregnancy,” Dobbins said, addressing one of the rumors circulating on social media.

In fact, Dr. Dobbins said any possible risks associated with the vaccine pale in comparison to the risk of not getting vaccinated.

“Last month we actually had more pregnant women in the US die from COVID than we’ve had the entire pandemic,” Dobbins said. “So it’s really important for us to get this.”

Dobbins says not only are pregnant women more likely to suffer the most severe symptoms from COVID-19, their babies are also at risk.

“So they’re more likely to end up in the intensive care unit, they’re more likely to have preterm delivery, more likely to have problems like preeclampsia or even stillbirth,” Dobbins explained.

Warner said she didn’t want to take any chances. She talked it over with her partner and got vaccinated.

“Not only am I protecting myself and my baby and my community and my family, but also kinda giving my child a one-up upon birth,” said Warner. “Hopefully they have some sort of immunity system against this when they come out.”

Now the mother of a healthy, smart, five month old bundle of love, Warner says she’s glad she followed her doctor’s advice.

“She’s great. I couldn’t ask for a better baby,” Warner gushed.