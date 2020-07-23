HealthWatch: Quarantine Cocktail – Isolating the Alcohol Problem

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Alcohol is one of the most widely accepted and used drugs worldwide. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have been drinking through their stockpiles, trying to “take the edge off.” In fact, the University of Utah has reported that alcohol sales have been up 55 percent since the beginning of quarantine, but exactly how is this affecting us? Here’s how to know whether or not your drinking up has become too much of a good thing.

Whether it’s washing down our worries, a romantic night in, or just a way to pass time, has your drinking gotten out of hand? “I had all these negative feelings about myself and alcohol numbed that,” said Tracy Barnes, a recovering alcoholic. “I let myself get caught up in the depression,” said Divante Graham, a recovering alcoholic.

So, how much is too much? It’s different for everybody. Pay attention to factors like sleep, food intake, hydration, emotions or stress, depression, or anger, the quantity and speed of your drinking, and try to be mindful of how many is one too many for you. “Trauma, PTSD, panic disorder, and depression can sometimes increase the risks—and turn into a coexisting substance use disorder problem,” said Dr. David Streem, a Psychiatrist at Cleveland Clinic.

For healthier drinking habits, follow alcohol positive Facebook pages like Soberistas that allows you to connect with others trying to get a handle on their addiction. Try a detox for a few days or weeks –the app Less lets you set weekly drinking goals and lists out the benefits you’re feeling alcohol-free.

As alcohol abuse increases during the coronavirus pandemic, so does the rate of domestic violence. Nearly 55 percent of domestic violence incidents involve alcohol. If you need help, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233