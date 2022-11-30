It’s not an easy job, but Wausaukee’s Annie Phillips loved working on a farm. She’d done it her whole life, but there was one thing in particular, she loved most of all.

“I took care of all the newborn calves until they were about six months of age,” Phillips explained. “I bottle fed them, took care of them when they were sick, fed them when they were old enough to get grain. Just nursed them like I was their mama and I enjoyed that immensely.”

Phillips wasn’t ready to give up her close bond with the animals she loved, but the pain in her hands was making things more and more difficult.

“I couldn’t get the nipple for the calf bottles on,” Phillips recalled. “I would drop the bottle. I was having trouble lifting things like putting the straw into their calf hutches.”

She tried everything she could to avoid surgery.

“I tried CBD creams and that worked for a while,” Phillips explained. “I tried cortisone shots and in the beginning that worked, but the second shot didn’t even work for a month.”

She knew she needed something more, but Phillips didn’t want to go through what she’d seen her husband endure after his arthritis surgery.

“I thought, ‘Boy this is a long, drawn out surgery and therapy is six months and I’m not really hyped up on this,’” said Phillips.

Orthopedic hand surgeon, Dr. Andrew Kirkpatrick, with Aurora BayCare Medical Center had another plan in mind, however.

“He said ‘You have this brace on for two weeks and then you’re in for therapy,’ and I went ‘You’re kidding.’”

No, he wasn’t kidding

“The thing that’s really different with what we’re able to do now with advances in surgical procedures is we’re really about to get people rehabbed quicker,” Kirkpatrick said.

Using the before and after X-rays of Phillips thumb joint, Kirkpatrick explained how he removed a tiny bone from her worn out thumb joint that was the source of her pain.

“Removing that small bone called trapezium, that’s what creates that space, so the bones aren’t rubbing on each other and really gives the people pain relief,” Kirkpatrick explained.

Then Kirkpatrick stabilized the joint with a brace to get her moving again quickly.

“That keeps the thumb from collapsing and allows people to move much quicker than the traditional post operative surgery,” Kirkpatrick said.

Phillips was so thrilled with the results she couldn’t wait to have her other thumb joint done.

“It was the best thing I ever did, the best thing!” Phillips exclaimed. “He’s a great doctor, a great surgeon. They’re great team all together.”

Phillips has retired from farming, but now that she can use both hands again without pain, she has no plans to slow down.

“Now I can’t wait until next spring to get out on that bike and just go,” she said. “I’m so looking forward to it.”

For more information, visit: aurorabaycare.com or use their livewell app. You can always just give them a call too: 1-866-938-0035 or email: healthwatch@aurorabaycare.Com