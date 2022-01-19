HealthWatch: Right Care, Right Place, Right Time

With the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, the testing process can be confusing and let’s face it, frustrating at times.

We talked to local healthcare providers to help sort out when to use Urgent care, when you should go to the Emergency Room and why using emergency services for your own convenience is making the whole problem worse for everyone

“We are definitely seeing a 20 to 30 percent uptick over the last two weeks,” said Dr. Nels Rose, an emergency medicine physician with Aurora BayCare Medical Center. Like healthcare workers everywhere, Rose has seen the latest COVID surge first hand.

“COVID 19 has been a significant cause for these visits and our positive results have been up about five times what we’ve been seeing prior to the last two weeks,” Rose said.

Rose works at Aurora BayCare’s Urgent Care facilities in Kaukauna and Green Bay.

“Urgent Cares are best suited to handle non-life threatening symptoms,” Rose explained. “Coughs, colds, congestion….that need to be addressed relatively quickly.”

Rose says Urgent Care clinics are one of many options patients have to get tested for COVID-19.

“There are many community sites that offer free or low cost testing in the area,” said Rose. He added websites like: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/ to find testing sites in our area.

Due to a scarce supply of home test kits on store shelves and long waiting lines at testing centers, some people are avoiding the inconvenience and going straight to the ER for their COVID test. But if you only have mild symptoms, or none and all and you’re just looking for a COVID test, going to an emergency room will not only be more expensive, doctors say other patients and healthcare workers may end up paying a high price too.

“With the recent spike in COVID ERs are just overwhelmed and it’s creating throughput issues, long

wait times and lack of resources that can otherwise be directed to the more emergent patient,” said Dr. Ryan Murphy, an emergency medicine physician with Aurora BayCare’s ER.

Murphy said you should go to the Emergency Room for things like a broken bone, trouble breathing, severe chest pain or abdominal pain, sudden trouble walking, facial droops or slurred speech. A good rule of thumb….

“Trust your gut,” Murphy advised. “If you think this is really an emergency, that you need to be seen right now, go to the ER. We’ll be happy to see you and evaluate you.”

The doctors we spoke with say calling your primary care provider is always a good first step. Options like virtual visits and self-assessment tools on the LiveWell app can also point patients in the right direction. Both doctors say the goal is getting patients the right care, at the right place and at the right time…with the key word being “care,” no matter where a patient shows up.

“We evaluate anybody that comes to the ER,” said Rose. “We turn nobody away.”

Another thing to remember, if you get tested too early after being exposed to someone with COVID, you could end up with a false negative test result and continue spreading the virus without knowing you have it.

For more information, visit: aurorabaycare.com, use their LiveWell app or give them a call: 1-866-938-0035 or email: healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com