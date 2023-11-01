GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve heard a lot about how dangerous the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can be for babies, but adults get RSV too. In fact, at least 100,000 adults are hospitalized for pneumonia related to RSV in the U.S. every year. Now there’s a new weapon in that fight for some of the most vulnerable in our population.



“With the new RSV vaccination for adults 60 and older, this is a great time of the year for them to be proactive in making sure that they’re vaccinating themselves for potential exposure,” said Jon Jandrin.



Jandrin is a nurse practitioner with Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Kaukauna. He says the recently approved RSV vaccine for older adults couldn’t have come at a better time.



“This is definitely the season for respiratory illnesses and viruses,” Jandrin said. “We have the ability to schedule flu shots and COVID vaccines, as well as RSV. I would encourage people, especially immunocompromised people, and those ages 60 and older to get vaccinated.”



People often associate RSV with babies and for good reason. The virus is the leading cause of hospitalizations among infants in the United States. However, Jandrin says the very young are not the only vulnerable segment of our population. While healthy adults may get this common virus, he says their immune systems are strong enough to fight it off. That’s often not the case, however, for people over 60.



“It can be detrimental to someone of that age,” Jandrin explained. “If you would develop RSV and you’re not vaccinated and it continues and staggers, you could end up with pneumonia. This could be something that could cause issues long-term for you and could also be a fatal issue in the long run.”



At this time of year when families gather together, Jandrin says it’s important to protect loved ones on both ends of the age spectrum.



“Also protecting you from grandchildren that you may have or children that potentially are exposed to RSV,” said Jandrin. “Or you exposing them, the young kids that can’t get vaccinated.”



Which is why Jandrin says it’s even more crucial that those who can get the RSV vaccination do.



“Obviously, just being released within the last couple of weeks, this is a benefit to our society and keeping people safe,” he said.



Jandrin also emphasizes the importance of getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the population, as well as staying vigilant about the most effective way of stopping the spread of all germs.



“Hand washing is the single most important thing you can do to prevent the spread or the transmission of disease,” Jandrin said.



To schedule an appointment for your seasonal vaccinations call 920-288-8000 or go to: aurorabaycare.com/appointments