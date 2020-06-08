HealthWatch: Scarless thyroid surgery

HOUSTON, Tex. (Ivanhoe News) – Roughly 17 thousand thyroid surgeries are performed each year, many doctors remove the gland through the neck, leaving a highly visible scar. Now, a procedure called trans-oral endocrine surgery pulls the thyroid gland out through a patient’s lower lip leaving no scar; a shorter healing time, and a much healthier self-image.

Tracy Faustermann Is an energetic young mom, frequently on the road for her job.

But recently, tracy’s health took a wrong turn: First, achy bones and severe heartburn, then high blood pressure. And then, a very strange finding.

“We ran a bunch of tests. Cat scan and all that fun stuff. Nothing came up, except a high calcium reading and I was like, alright, you know, what’s that about?,” said Fausterman.

Tracy’s parathyroid gland was the culprit. One of tracy’s glands was in overdrive, robbing her body of precious calcium.

“When you have an overabundance of parathyroid hormone, the body will start leeching calcium from the bones,” Fausterman explains.

Baylor College of Medicine surgeon, Doctor Raymon Grogan, performed something called transoral endocrine surgery on Tracy. Three incisions are made in the lower lip. One on the midline and two at each corner of the mouth.

“We tunnel down between the skin and the jawbone and then use laparoscopic instruments to go down and remove either the thyroid or the parathyroid that way,” explains Grogan.

The result? The gland comes out with no telltale cross neck scar.

“It’s worth it, 100 percent,” says Fausterman.

Who is eligible for this trans-oral endocrine surgery? Thyroid cancers less than two centimetres; those with graves’ disease or primary hyperparathyroidism, which is what Tracy had. A recent study of 1,000 surgical patients showed that 558 of them were eligible for this surgery.