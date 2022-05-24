ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — May is Stroke Awareness Month. Every year more 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke. Knowing the signs, and if it’s happening to you or a loved one is key to surviving it. But there are some silent signs you may not be aware of.

“The headaches that I had, the passing out in the kitchen, you know, the slurred speech.” Said Secily Wilson in an interview with Ivanhoe.

These are all common signs you’re having a stroke and now, time is crucial!

Evan Allen, MD a Stroke Neurologist says that, “Every three to four minutes we delay you’re one percent less likely to have a good outcome.”

But it’s the other silent symptoms that you may not be aware of that could delay your response to getting to the ER. Symptoms vary depending on where the stroke happens in the brain. If the stroke happens in the cerebellum, a person can feel dizzy, nausea, vomit, and have impaired balance. You might also get a numb feeling in your arms and legs. Temporal strokes affect your speech, word recognition, hearing, and smell. In the occipital part of the brain, a stroke can impact a person’s vision. If the stroke happens in the frontal lobe, you may have trouble moving your eyes, limbs. Your emotions may seem out of control, as well as your speech. Studies show a stroke that is followed by lesser-known or less obvious symptoms can sometimes be far more damaging to the brain and body as a whole. Due to the fact, people who do not know they have had a stroke may go longer before seeking medical help.

