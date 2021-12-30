HealthWatch: Skin Myths What’s Real and What’s Not

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– A face full of acne during picture day, a pimple that just won’t go away… are you trying everything you can to have a clear face and perfect skin? But what if all the things you’ve been told are not true? Here’s what to believe and what not to believe when it comes to your skin.

We’ve all had skin that looks uneven, is acne prone, or wrinkly, but what if how we’ve been told to take care of our skin isn’t true?

Dermatologist Jesleen Ahluwalia, MD explains, “When I educate patients on, if they came in with a skin myth I’m usually trying to go and look at what the evidence shows.”

Fact or fiction: drinking eight cups of water a day promotes clear skin.

Ahluwalia answers, “We lose moisture barrier from the very top of the skin, it doesn’t have a whole lot to do with water intake.”

Scent free moisturizers, short lukewarm showers, and moisturizing right after bathing will do more for your skin than drinking water. What about this one; avoid eating chocolate or you’ll have acne?

Ahluwalia answers, “We don’t really see a lot of correlation between diet and acne, there are likely a number of other factors involved.”

Last myth: purchasing expensive skin care products are better for keeping your skin looking young?

Ahluwalia answers, “For the most part it doesn’t really matter.”

Harvard health reports that products with topical vitamin-A based drugs called retinoids may reduce fine lines and wrinkles and can be found in products sold at drugs stores.

Here’s a question for you… are skin products labeled as “natural” better for you? The answer is no. The word “natural” has no regulatory meaning in terms of the FDA. The term “organic” is regulated by the USDA and means the products are free of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, and other non-organic substances. It’s important to note that natural and organic products aren’t necessarily safer and can still cause allergic reactions and skin irritation.

