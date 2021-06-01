HealthWatch: Smart Helmet Detects COVID

FLINT, Mich. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — As summer is soon upon us, people will start heading to airports. As restrictions ease, what are airports doing to protect travelers? Ivanhoe has details on what could be coming to an airport near you to keep you safe from COVID-19.

These travelers arriving from Florida at Flint Bishop Airport in Michigan, are warmly greeted by an officer.

But what they don’t realize is that hiding behind the visor on her helmet is a tiny camera scanning their temperatures. It red flags anyone registering 100.4 or higher.

The smart helmet is a new tool to help detect COVID-19.

“The brain of it is right up here in the top. It has a camera on the front of it right here, and it also has an infrared camera on the picatinny rail on the side of it here that’s thermal imaging,” explained Wayne McIntyre, Chief of the Flint Bishop Airport Police.

The helmet can scan up to 30 people at a time, from 21 feet away. It was developed by a company in Italy, and first used in Rome.

“When we started at first with the pandemic, we did take temperatures just remotely with just an officer here at the door, but we were missing the people coming off the plane and that was a big gap,” stated Nino Sapone, Airport Director at the Flint Bishop Airport.

The display on the inside looks like a 72-inch screen in front of the user’s right eye. It’s giving the flying community added peace of mind.

“Just as your safety features are on your plane, anything else you can do, the more you know, the better you make your choice,” shared traveler Larry Black.

Only one person at the Flint Bishop Airport in Michigan has been detected to have a high temperature. A secondary screening showed she did not. She was just overheated wearing a heavy coat and mask, while lugging a large suitcase.