HealthWatch: Specialized Orthopedic Services- Wrist Arthroscopy

Pamela Nikodem’s passion is music. The accomplished musician played in an orchestra for 10 years.



“Music is like my breath,” exclaimed Pamela Nikodem, patient, Aurora BayCare Medical Center.



Playing music is something she thought she may have lost forever. In 2014 Pamela slipped on the ice and broke her elbow.

She had multiple treatments and surgeries– but was not able to go back to playing her instruments.



“A lot of emptiness and I was angry and frustrated,” said Pamela.



But she still hoped to eventually play again. Then in 2017 she fell again. This time she hurt her wrist– a doctor told her, “It’s better, you’ll be better, you’ll be fine,” said Pamela.



But it didn’t get better.



“It was hurting all the time,” said Pamela “I could no longer move my wrist. I couldn’t do a lot of things like curl my hair, putting makeup on easily.”



That’s when she decided to go to Aurora BayCare Medical Center Hand Fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brian Klika.



“We did diagnostic testing with an MRI which gave us insight to this ligament tear in the wrist,” said Brian Klika, MD, orthopedic surgeon, Aurora BayCare Medical Center.



“I felt validated on one hand I was like yes there’s an answer,” said Pamela.



Pamela first chose to go the conservative route, “Because we know that there’s a handful of patients that actually can get better with injections and therapy. It’s our attempt to avoid surgery which is always our first hope,” explained Dr. Klika.



It worked for awhile but then Pamela reinflamed the dormant injury.



“I was not sleeping the pain was probably a level seven on a consistent basis,” said Pamela.



So in September Dr. Klika performed a minimally invasive wrist arthroscopy.



“We basically went in, diagnosed and then again through the small incision we were able to fix it with suture,” explained Dr. Klika.



“I don’t have pain,” Pamela said “I can move my wrist I can go in circles I can actually hold a bow now.”



Dr. Klika says Aurora BayCare offers specialized orthopedic care, making sure patients see the right sub-specialist, “For me just hand wrist and elbow. So I think we do a really great job of getting patients into those individuals and we really optimize outcomes,” explained Dr. Klika.



Care that focuses on the individual patient.



“You really have to listen to what is going on and make sure you individualize their care based off of what the issue is,” explained Dr. Klika.

“I feel like they listened to me,” said Pamela.



By January Pamela was finally able to pick up her bow again- on a limited basis.



“Like, oh my gosh, I’m going to play again this is awesome,” Pamela said happily.



Now Pamela is teaching violin and piano to kids. Although, not yet fully recovered, Pamela believes she will be back to doing what she loves.



“I want to play in an orchestra again,” said Pamela.



“I think she’s going to get very close to everything she did before,” said Dr. Klika.



Dr. Klika says those who could benefit from wrist arthroscopy is anyone that has chronic, Subacute or acute wrist pain that an MRI shows could be a ligament tear where other conservative methods have failed



