HealthWatch: Stress and Early Births

Health Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire)—Every year in the United States, 380,000 babies are born before the 37th week of pregnancy. Prematurity can create life-long health complications affecting the lungs, the brain, and the heart. Now, a team of researchers has found a woman’s level of stress even before she gets pregnant can have serious consequences for her baby.

Smoking, excess weight, high blood pressure, or diabetes during pregnancy are all known risk factors for premature birth. For years, stress has also been on the list. But now researchers are looking at the impact of stress before conception.

“Moms who were experiencing heavy stress before they even became pregnant, had shorter gestation, shorter pregnancies,” shaed Christine Dunkel Schetter, PhD, professor pf psychology at University of California, Los Angeles.

Professor Dunkel Schetter and her research team at UCLA surveyed 360 mothers about their general stress or perceived stress levels. They also asked about environmental stressors including money worries, job loss, lack of food, parenting challenges, and interpersonal violence. They found that a woman’s stress—up to four years before conception—impacted the length of her pregnancy.

“So, it certainly is surprising to be able to show that you can go that far back and affect an outcome of a nine-month pregnancy,” explained Dunkel Schetter.

The researchers say the findings suggest women need mental health and wellness support well before becoming pregnant to protect the health of their future families.

The researchers found women who were exposed to the highest and lowest amounts of stress in their environments had the shortest pregnancies. While women who had moderate amounts of stress before conception had the longest pregnancies. The researchers say women exposed to moderate stress may have developed effective coping strategies.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Executive & Field Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

To receive a free weekly e-mail on Medical Breakthroughs from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk

Sources:

https://www.marchofdimes.org/mission/prematurity-campaign.aspx#:~:text=In%20the%20United%20States%2C%20about,babies%20is%20born%20too%20soon

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/premature-birth/symptoms-causes/syc-20376730

https://www.uclahealth.org/mothers-stress-may-lead-to-preterm-births-faster-aging-in-children

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
HealthWatch Logo

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly pulls away from Neenah, prepares for Fondy

Interview with Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen

Blizzard Report

High School Football: Fond du Lac routs Appleton North; Kimberly, De Pere stay unbeaten

NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL