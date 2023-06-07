GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We often hear the time frame of three to six months for stroke recovery, leading some to think things won’t get much better after that.

Don’t tell that to Ruth Goddard. This local stroke survivor continues to make progress in her recovery more than a year and a half after having the type of stroke many people don’t come back from at all.

“It was a major stroke she had,” explained Aurora BayCare Medical Center physical therapist, Melissa Thomson. “A lot of times people do not survive, unfortunately.”

Goddard did survive. However, her stroke in November of 2021 was debilitating. She was confined to a wheelchair and spent months recuperating in a nursing home; which, she’ll tell you herself, is no place for a young woman like her

“I’m a single lady, I’m 37 and just living life,” Goddard said.

It wasn’t until five months after her stroke that Goddard started working with Thompson.

“She couldn’t even stand on her own, without losing her balance,” recalled Thompson. “Now she walks everywhere with her four-wheeled walker.”

Thompson says while a lot of spontaneous recovery does take place in the first three to six months after a stroke, Goddard shows just how much can be achieved after that … and beyond.

“Don’t let anybody put limits, like the ‘three to six months’ thing,” said Thompson. “Don’t give up. Ruth is an example of how you can achieve your goals if you’re determined and willing to put in the hard work.”

Goddard continues making progress to this day, 19 months after she suffered a stroke, and has some pretty big plans down the road.

“Oh, I want to drive again and walk with my friends and my mom, my family,” she said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

While Goddard recognizes how much her hard work has paid off in her recovery, what she says she’s most proud of is her support.

“I’m most proud of my family,” Goddard said. “I love them. They’ve been with me through everything.”

Goddard says she wants to encourage other stroke survivors to get the help they need to recover no matter how long it’s been since their stroke.

“If you don’t get help after having a stroke, you just stay home, confined,” she said. “I just want people to get help because I know a lot of people don’t.”

