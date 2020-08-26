HealthWatch: Surprising Things That Affect Female Fertility

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – About one in eight couples in the U.S. are affected by infertility. Treatments like IVF have helped men and women have babies of their own. But could certain habits contribute to infertility issues? Here are little known factors that could affect fertility.

Millions of couples struggle to have a baby each year. But could lifestyle factors be to blame? When you eat may make a difference. One study found consuming about half of your daily calories in the morning could boost your fertility. And late-night artificial light exposure can suppress melatonin, which may have an effect on fertility. Another factor could be your dental health. One study found women who needed fertility treatments had higher levels of gum bleeding and inflammation than those who conceived naturally. Stress is another infertility factor. Researchers found women with high levels of a stress hormone had a 29 percent lower chance of pregnancy.

Yoga and meditation are great ways to lower stress. Your cholesterol may also matter. Researchers found women and men who had high cholesterol had a harder time getting pregnant than couples with normal levels.

Researchers from the Endocrine Society recently found exposure to certain chemicals in marijuana may affect fertility by limiting the number of viable eggs women have.