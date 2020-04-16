HealthWatch: Taking care of oneself with the six aspects of wellness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this time of uncertainty, what remains certain is maintaining one’s overall well-being.

According to Aurora BayCare Medical Center, there are six aspects of wellness we should pay attention to. They are: Physical, Emotional, Intellectual, Social, Environmental and Spiritual.

“They’re important right now because a lot of us, basically everyone, are feeling the effects of the global pandemic- which is extremely stressful,” said Regan Dahnert, Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine AFAA Certified Personal Trainer.

One activity, in particular, that is beneficial and easy to do around the house is yoga. Yoga is dynamic in being able to cover three aspects of wellness- being physical, emotional and spiritual wellness.

“The word yoga actually means union- to connect the mind and the body,” says Dahnert. “When you practice yoga, it incorporates breathing exercises, meditation and poses designed to help the body encourage relaxation and reduce stress and anxiety.”

And just as it’s name implies, environmental wellness is all about getting outdoors.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out and clean our community or get out and do yard work together,” said Dahnert. “Perhaps picking up a new hobby gardening together, that would be a great thing to do right now.”

It wouldn’t be a bad time to stay connected with friends and family, either. Doing so can have a great impact on one’s social and emotional health.

“Perhaps if there’s an elderly family member or person that you know that lives alone, give them a call- it really means a lot to them,” says Dahnert. “Reach out to somebody that you know doesn’t have anyone in their life and give them a call or, perhaps, send them a letter.”

A few helpful tips Aurora BayCare is offering for those to stay safe include:

– Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

– Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

– Staying home when you’re sick

– And cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects or surfaces

You can find more information regarding COVID-19 by visiting Aurora BayCare’s website at advocate-aurora-health-dot-org.