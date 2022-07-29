ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Even before the pandemic, teens’ mental well-being had declined. The most recent CDC survey found 19.9 percent of all teens reported having seriously considered attempting suicide. Fifty five percent reported having experienced emotional abuse at home. The US Surgeon General says there is a “devastating” mental health crisis among American teens. Ivanhoe has details on a new guideline for parents on how to support their teens’ emotional and mental health.

Grades, friends, the future. There’s a lot that teens worry about.

Miami University student, Amitoj Kaur comments, “There’s been countless moments of depression, anxiety, imposter syndrome.”

Lakota West High School former student, Rachel Curry states, “Like everyone puts on a mask and not everyone is okay.”

More than one in three high school students experience persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and one in six youth reported making a suicide plan in the past year. Experts say one of best things parents can do is talk to your teen about their emotions.

Brandon Stratford, PhD, MSW, Director of Education Research, says, “I just wanted to talk to you about how things are going. Even the new school year can be another great opportunity to say, you know, I just want to check in.”

Parents may also increase positive emotions and manage difficult feelings by getting their teens to follow SEEDS. SEEDS stands for Sleep, Exercise, Education, Diet, and Self-care. Practicing elements of SEEDS, such as self-care, which focuses on hygiene, can increase confidence, boosts self-esteem, and reduce feelings of sadness.

The SEEDS guideline was created by Mind Chicago as an emphasis for kids to take care of their minds by taking care of their bodies. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline recently launched a new three digit dialing code for help. It is 9-8-8.

