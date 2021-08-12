HealthWatch: The Climatarian Diet

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– According to the international food information council foundation, six in ten consumers say it is important that the food they purchase and consume is made in a sustainable way. Now, a new diet based on eating foods with a low carbon footprint is on the rise. It is called a climatarian diet and it’s shaking up the food industry.

By the year 2050, as many as 30 to 50 percent of the species on earth will become extinct due to climate change.

Leslie Poole, professor at Rollins College, says “but I think we can take steps now to mitigate and try to lessen the impact it is going to have.”

One step is watching what you eat. A new food trend called a climatarian diet, or eating foods based on their carbon footprint, is on the rise. Restaurants such as Just Salad have added climatarian options to their menus. Also, Panera Bread and Chipotle have added labels to allow customers to see the carbon footprint of menu items. So how can you follow a climatarian diet? First, cut out beef.

“Beef production is a huge user of energy and water,” Poole explains.

In fact, to make just one quarter-pounder, you will need 150 gallons of water. Also, avoid almonds, pistachios, and avocados since they all require lots of water to grow. Stick to fruits and vegetables that are in season and buy locally. These small changes to your diet, can add to big advances to a brighter, cleaner future.

A climatarian diet is not only good for the environment, but it is also good for your health. Cutting out red meat, such as beef, you can lower your risk for colorectal, breast, prostate, pancreatic and stomach cancer.

