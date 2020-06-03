HealthWatch: The importance of staying balanced

GREEN BAY, Wis., (WFRV) – Aurora Baycare Medical Center wants to help people continue to focus on their overall wellness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Today we are talking about how important it is to keep your negative and positive feelings on an equal playing field. In this week’s HealthWatch we’ll explain the importance of balance for both mental and physical health

“Striking a balance helps you feel happy and content and it also secures your mental peace and well being,” says Regan dahnert, a personal trainer at Aurora Baycare Medical Center.

In fact, finding balance in our lives has rarely been more important than it is right now.

“The thing is we’ve never lived through a pandemic before. This is a very scary time for a lot of people,” says Dahnert. “Balance is the key to coping with these uncertain times,” she adds. “Try to balance the negative feelings with positive ones; so when you’re having an off day, try to make sure the next day is a good one.”

Dahnert stresses the importance of planning when trying to balance the various areas of your life.

“Plan when it comes to your health, your career, your relationships and your down time,”

Dahnert says. “Success doesn’t just happen in these areas. Make sure you’re spending time in all aspects of life that make you feel complete.”

The idea of balance is not only important for your emotional health. As we age, Dahnert says physical balance plays an even larger role in keeping us well.

“Physical change and health conditions can increase your risk of falls,” she says. “This is the leading cause of injury in older adults.”



Dahnerts says simple things you can do at home, without having to buy any equipment, will go a long way keeping you sharp both mentally and physically.

“Just simply standing on one foot while your doing daily activities like brushing your teeth or washing the dishes,” she explains.

Staying sharp not only affects you. Dahnert says your mental and physical health impact everyone around you.

“Even if your family is just you and your dog or cat, so we like cats too.”

Whether it’s a walk with your best friend, or trying a new type of exercise, Dahnert says what counts is the doing.

“The most important thing is don’t stop moving, don’t stop moving,” reminds Dahnert.

Above all, she says, be kind to yourself.

“Be patient with yourself,” Dahnert advises. “This is a tough time.”

Always remember when beginning any exercise routine to first consult with your doctor in case you have high-risk or underlying health conditions.

For more information , visit Aurora Baycare’s Resource Center online at aurorabaycare.com.

