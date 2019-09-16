HealthWatch: . The Power of CBD Cream?

TAMPA, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Three letters: CBD. Before last year, you’d probably say they were a meaningless trio of letters. Today, CBD is in everything … and claiming to be a cure-all. According to the New York Times, Megan Rapinoe, American professional soccer player, can’t travel without it and even took it with her to 2019 women’s world cup. But, here’s some valuable advice before you try it.



Keith Barron and Cindy Diskin are passionate about playing music together.



But chronic pain threatened to ruin their harmonies and their health.

“I had a concussion that just completely, almost flat-lined me. I could not get out of bed for the first almost two months,” explained Cindy.

Both Cindy and Keith hated the idea of pain pills, so their doctor suggested CBD cream. They say it was life-changing.

“As soon as I used it, within five minutes, I was like, oh my gosh, the pain is gone,” shared Cindy.



But without government testing, it’s a gamble whether you’re really buying CBD. That’s why Rena Greenberg has her own line of organically grown CBD cream with an average concentration of 1,000 milligrams full spectrum. And she has it independently tested to insure there are no contaminants or impurities.



“I want people to get the highest benefits, because what I don’t want is for people to try CBD and then say oh, I didn’t get the relief I had expected,” said Rena Greenberg, CEO, Rena’s Organic.

John M. Kilgore, MD, Internist, Brandon Medical Center believes CBD is a legitimate alternative to pain meds.



“The root of most pain is inflammation and most people don’t know that about what’s in the marijuana plant. They think about THC and that’s the part that makes people high and they think about that. CBD is what does most of the work,” stated Dr. Kilgore.



“It’s not addictive, obviously, it’s not psychoactive. There’s just, there’s no down side to this,” Barron shared.

Thanks to their CBD cream, Cindy and Keith are back making music … and they’re playing pain-free.



A report from the CDC found falsely labeled CBD products sickened more than 50 people across the U.S. from October to January last year. It’s why Dr. Kilgore encourages everyone to read the ingredients and also get it verified by your physician to make sure it’s independently tested.

Contributors to this news report include: Sarah Rosario, Field Producer; Roque Correa, Editor; and Nicole Grigg Cromwell, Videographer.

THE POWER OF CBD CREAM?

REPORT #2668

BACKGROUND: CBD stands for cannabidiol. It is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis (marijuana). While CBD is an essential component of medical marijuana, it is derived directly from the hemp plant, which is a cousin of the marijuana plant. CBD, by itself, does not cause a “high.” According to a report from the World Health Organization, “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential. To date, there is no evidence of public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.” CBD is readily obtainable in most parts of the United States, though its exact legal status is still changing. All 50 states have laws legalizing CBD with varying degrees of restriction, and while the federal government still considers CBD in the same class as marijuana, it doesn’t habitually enforce against it. In December 2015, the FDA eased the regulatory requirements to allow researchers to conduct CBD trials. Currently, many people obtain CBD online without a medical cannabis license.

(Source: https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/cannabidiol-cbd-what-we-know-and-what-we-dont-2018082414476)

HEALTH BENEFITS?: CBD is known for is its effectiveness in treating some childhood epilepsy syndromes, such as Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). These syndromes typically don’t respond to antiseizure medications. In other studies, CBD was able to reduce the number of seizures, and in some cases, stop them altogether. Recently, the FDA approved the first ever cannabis-derived medicine for these conditions, Epidiolex, which contains CBD. Some other conditions CBD is commonly used to address are anxiety and insomnia. Studies suggest that it may help with both falling asleep and staying asleep. CBD may also offer an option for treating different types of chronic pain. A study from the European Journal of Pain showed, using an animal model, CBD applied on the skin could help lower pain and inflammation due to arthritis. Another study demonstrated the mechanism by which CBD inhibits inflammatory and neuropathic pain, two of the most difficult types of chronic pain to treat. More study in humans is needed in this area to confirm the claims of CBD proponents and pain control.

(Source: https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/cannabidiol-cbd-what-we-know-and-what-we-dont-2018082414476)

DRUG DELIVERY BREAKTHROUGH: There are metabolic issues in the consistent, effective delivery of cannabinoids, and these new pharmaceutical therapeutics require revolutionary techniques of administration. Establishing a new model in cannabinoid drug delivery, PreveCeutical Medical is engineering the world’s first nose-to-brain drug delivery platform. This model has been in research and development for over seven years by PreveCeutical’s Chief Research Officer, Dr. Harendra Parekh, PhD. Bypassing the blood brain barrier, this nasal spray formulation rapidly gels upon contact with mucosal tissue to achieve targeted drug delivery directly to the brain. Sol-gel remains on the mucosal tissue for extended release and vastly improved bioavailability. Since cannabinoids don’t readily dissolve in water Dr. Parekh and his team also developed proprietary technology to place and retain cannabinoids in aqueous mediums, thus creating never before achieved direct central nervous system drug delivery and potency controls.

(Source: https://www.analyticalcannabis.com/news/breakthrough-in-cannabinoid-drug-delivery-may-enhance-medical-use-of-cbd-297897)

? For More Information, Contact:

Rena Greenberg, CEO Rena’s Organic

renagreenberg@easywillpower.com / (800) 848-2822

Free weekly e-mail on Medical Breakthroughs from Ivanhoe. To sign up: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk