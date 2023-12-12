DENVER, Colo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — America is on the verge of a weight loss revolution, and it’s about time. The CDC reports almost 42 percent of adults and 20 million children in the US are obese. More than 173 billion dollars is spent on healthcare costs associated with it, but the tide may be turning as new weight loss drugs are helping millions of people shed pounds faster than ever before. But are they all they’re hyped up to be? Are they better than weight loss surgeries? Ivanhoe asked the experts to find out.

Ozempic is a diabetes drug, but demand for the once-a-week shot is skyrocketing for weight loss. The active ingredient, semaglutide, has been approved by the FDA for weight loss under the brand name Wegovy and can reduce a person’s body weight by 20 percent.

Michael A. Snyder, MD, Bariatric Surgeon at Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery explains, “The thing we have to understand about the drugs is, like anything, they’re only as good as the person using them. And it’s just another tool.”

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 inhibitor. Snyder says it works but side effects include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Doctor Snyder says, “Kind of slows down digestion at the stomach level, which makes you full all the time and lose your hunger. That’s really what people experience.”

But it costs $1,000 a month and people will most likely need to be on it for life.

Doctor Snyder explains, “This is not a ‘one and done’, this is not a bootcamp for six weeks and then go on your own way.”

On the other hand, bariatric surgery refers to several different procedures that reshape the gastrointestinal track so it holds less food.

“Bariatric surgery is the most effective treatment out there for notable severe weight loss issues.” says Doctor Snyder.

Risks include hernias, gallstones, and low blood sugar. On average, how much can people expect to lose?

Doctor Snyder says, “If you are 250 pounds with a bypass, you’re going to lose about 84 pounds. A sleeve, you’re going to lose 73.5 pounds. And medication, about 40 pounds.”

But Doctor Snyder stresses, whichever one you choose, it will only work if you’re committed to losing weight for life.

An even more powerful drug, known as tirzepatide may soon be approved for weight loss and several other new medications are coming down the pipeline. But we must mention, studies on these drugs only span about two years, so long-term side effects are still not known. And Doctor Snyder says that in every study he’s read, the drugs are only successful long-term if you use them with a dietician who combine them with appropriate diet and behavioral changes.

