HealthWatch: Thyroidectomy – local woman shares her story

January is Thyroid Awareness Month. While most of us have heard of the thyroid, few actually know the huge role this small gland plays in our bodies; but Green Bay’s Abby Rothering knows.

Like many young women, Rothering is always on the go. As a full-time nursing student last year, she was also in the middle of planning a wedding.

“I was actually getting ready to get married over the summer and was busy preparing and getting things ready,” Rothering said.

But her busy schedule was not what was wearing her out.

” I started having extreme, extreme fatigue,” Rothering explained. “My hair started to fall out.”

Rothering recognized the symptoms from seeing her sister struggle with a thyroid disorder.

“For a couple years I kept going back and forth, up and down.” she said.

After extensive testing, Rothering was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis. She said she was told her thyroid would eventually stop working. Rothering didn’t know how long that would take, but what she did know was that she still had a lot to get done.

“Again I was getting married at the beginning of September,” explained Rothering. “I just wanted to focus on that. I didn’t even want to think about going to a doctor at the time.”

After the wedding, though, Rothering noticed something odd in her wedding photos.

“I noticed how big my neck was compared to how it had looked in the past, Rothering said. “It was extremely puffy and swollen, it had never looked like that before.

Rothering was seeing one symptom of a dysfunctional thyroid.

After working with her primary care doctor and an endocrinologist, Rothering eventually met with Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, Dr. Robert Sonnenburg at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

“Your thyroid regulates your body’s metabolism. It’s important for weight gain, weight loss, energy level,” Sonnenburg explained. “lt helps to regulate your body temperature. It’s also important in normal cardiovascular function and has an influence on heart rate and blood pressure It’s important for normal muscular function,” continued Sonnenburg.

By the time,Rothering saw Dr. Sonnenburg, her thyroid was so enlarged she was having trouble breathing.

“We were taking the gland out because of the compressive symptoms she had,” said Sonnenburg, explaining Rothering’s thyroidectomy, the removal of the entire thyroid gland.

Once Rothering’s thyroid was out, Sonnenburg discovered something neither he nor Rothering had anticipated.

“We also found, unexpectedly, that Abby had a thyroid cancer,” Sonnenburg said.

Rothering said she was shocked by the news, but also flooded with relief that it was out. Rothering admitted receiving a cancer diagnosis while quarantined in the hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic felt very isolating; making her even more grateful for the doctor by her side.

“Dr. Sonnenburg…. everyday I was in the hospital, even over the weekend when he didn’t have to, he came to my bedside and checked on me to see how I was doing,” Rothering explained.

Rothering now takes medication for her body to function as it would with a health thyroid. She says it’s a small price to pay for what she’s gained.

“Just being able to breathe better, swallow better, sleep better… all of that was astounding to me,” explained Rothering. “I had no idea how constricting it was until it was actually out.”

In sharing her story, Rothering said she wanted people to know thyroid issues are far more common than they may think. She and Dr. Sonneburg both say you are your biggest advocate when it comes to your health. If something doesn’t feel right, they said you should never be afraid to get a second opinion.