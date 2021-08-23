HealthWatch: Tips to Slow Down Aging

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — What are the secrets to aging gracefully? A new study shows it might not be one, but several habits that can slow down the process. Ivanhoe explains.

Every second of every day, you’re getting older and so is your body!

“So unfortunately, the science says that most of your physiological functions, the things that your body does, start to decline around age 30 or so,” shared Tom LaRocca, PhD, an assistant professor at Colorado State University.

But recent research offers good news to those who want to turn back the clock! In a clinical trial, researchers found men who made specific diet and lifestyle changes were able to decrease their biological age by 3.23 years in just eight weeks! So, what did they do? First, they consumed a mostly plant-based diet with foods high in nutrients like folate, vitamin C, vitamin A, and curcumin. They also took a daily probiotic and phytonutrient. And they restricted their carbs and used mild intermittent fasting techniques. The group also exercised at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

“Staying active by far is the most important thing, I think,” continued LaRocca.

The test group also performed relaxation breathing exercises twice a day and got at least seven hours of sleep each night. Simple habits that together made a big impact!

This randomized study included 43 healthy adult men between ages 50 and 72 who were divided into two groups: a test group and a control group. At the end of eight weeks, the researchers collected DNA samples via saliva testing to analyze the damage and decline of cells, tissues, and organs in the body.