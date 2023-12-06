GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – These days, when Charlene Cutler enjoys a stroll around her beautiful Sturgeon Bay home, she’s confident she’ll be putting her best foot forward. However, that wasn’t the case over the last decade.

“We would spend a lot of time driving around Door County and stopping at different places and hiking and that kind of thing,” Cutler recalled. “I haven’t been able to do that for years.”

Although she lives in one of the most scenic places around, severe ankle pain in both legs kept Cutler from fully enjoying the beauty right outside her front door.

“It got to be that I was really limited in how much I could walk and I love walking,” Cutler said.

Cutler tried wearing an ankle brace, but that wasn’t fixing the problem.

“I wore it for years and my ankle got worse,” she said.

Cutler had been following the progress of total ankle replacement surgery over the years, and a year ago this month, she was ready.

“I went to see Dr. Scharer and from there, it was great,” said Cutler.

Dr. Brandon Scharer is a foot and ankle surgeon with Aurora BayCare Medical Center. Scharer says Cutler’s plight is not uncommon among older adults.

“Charlene had an arthritic ankle, so she was having pain and discomfort for, I think, many years and was just kind of putting up with it,” Scharer said.

However, Scharer says people don’t have to put up with the pain. Total ankle replacements, like the surgery Scharer performed on Cutler, have come a long way in the past few decades. Scharer explains how CT-guided imagery helps surgeons remove and rebuild an ankle joint to the exact specifications of each patient.

“So it speeds up the whole process with regards to surgery,” Scharer explained. “A lot of times we can get the implant in in definitely less than an hour. The patients are going home the same day.”

Scharer used Cutler’s x-ray to show how her new and improved ankle joint can impact the stability throughout her entire body.

“Just by putting that implant in there, you can see how it raised her arch and just kind of realigned everything,” Scharer pointed out.

Cutler says recovering from total ankle replacement surgery is no walk in the park.

“The worst part about the surgery is having to use a knee-scooter,” she said, adding that she wasn’t able to get the hang of crutches, so relied on a knee-scooter for more than a month.

However, being able to walk out her front door and stroll along the beach once again makes her ready to do it all over again.

“I’m going to have my second ankle done in January,” Cutler said.

One of the things Cutler says she’s most looking forward to is making good use of her time now that she’s retired, by giving back to the community. She already volunteers at the Birch Creek Music Center and is hoping to make an even greater impact on her community once she’s finally able to get around more comfortably.

If you’d like to learn more, download the LiveWell app or visit aurorabaycare.com/appointments.