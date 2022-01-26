HealthWatch: “Voices from the Frontlines”

If you’ve been feeling frustrated and tired of this pandemic, imagine what it’s been like for frontline healthcare workers who’ve been witnessing the devastating effects of COVID-19 for the past two years. Working night and day to protect our communities has taken a toll, with staffing shortages, unprecedented burnout rates and some healthcare workers choosing to leave the medical profession altogether. Now, those healthcare workers are asking the community for help.

“This is preventable” is the message behind a series of emotional videos called “Voices from the Frontlines,” in which frontline doctors and nurses share stories of navigating the daily complexities of the pandemic.

Two emergency medicine nursing leaders from Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay shared their stories with Local 5 News.

“The burnout rate is just getting terrible in ERs,” said Wanda Marceille, float and staffing leader with Aurora BayCare. “These two years have just taken a toll.”

Frontline healthcare workers, Marceille and her colleague Der Lee, don’t mince words when it comes to COVID-19

“I’ve had family members who’ve gone through the battle and unfortunately my family members didn’t make it,” said Der Lee, Aurora BayCare nursing leader.

Lee not only sees the gravity of the pandemic every day at work, she knows the deadly reality of COVID-19 personally.

“Back in the beginning there was no vaccine yet and I had to attend a lot of funerals because of this,” Lee shared.

In fact, Lee says people who’ve had, or know someone who’s had only mild COVID symptoms, can diminish the gravity of the lethal pandemic we’re still very much in the midst of.

“Those are the stories they don’t hear about,” Lee explained. “Other people unfortunately do not make it. They don’t make it back home to see their families and because they have COVID, they’re in the hospital by themselves.”

The perspectives of frontline healthcare workers, like Lee and Marceille, are the focus of the “Voices from the Frontlines” video campaign. Real people, in their own words, sharing the reality they see every day…

“When you are on the frontline and you are the one taking care of the patient and you’re the one who has to make the phone call to family members it becomes very difficult,” said Lee.

…and asking the community for help.

“This is the reality that we’re living and we can’t do it alone,” Lee said. “We need everyone on board and we need all the help that we can get from the community to fight this virus.”

Help, in the form of more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The more we can pull together to fight this, the better,” said Marceille.

So, like the rest of world, healthcare workers can get back to some kind of normalcy; doing what they do best

“The more we can do to help our communities,” Marcelille explained, “the more we can serve our patients coming in the door.”