HealthWatch: VR for Chronic Pain is a Game Changer

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Every single day, 128 people die from an opioid overdose in the U.S. One of the most common reasons patients get prescribed opioids is for chronic pain. But roughly one out of four people who use opioids for chronic pain misuse them. Now, there is a high-tech way to manage chronic pain without pills.

Fifty million adults in the U.S. are living with chronic pain. In the past, pills were the most popular form of treatment.

“It became the quick fix, give someone a pill, and then they’ll be able to do more,” said Jeff Hathaway, CEO & Founder of Breakthrough Physical Therapy.

Then came the opioid epidemic, which shed light on how using pills to treat chronic pain provided more pain than gain.

“It’s not really addressing what we now know leads to ongoing, persistent pain. And so, until we address the real cause, we’re just simply putting a Band-Aid,” continued Hathaway.

But now gaming technology is providing another alternative to opioids. A study at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center found hospitalized patients who used virtual reality to manage their pain had a 24 percent reduction in their pain scores. And even at-home testing of VR headsets managed by patients proved to be effective in reducing pain and stress levels and improving moods. The programs work by using cognitive behavioral therapy to distract patients and make their pain seem less important.

Companies, such as XR Health and Applied VR, are allowing patients to use these headsets at home under the care of a healthcare professional. Studies show that VR is not only effective in preventing the use of opioids, but also in reducing use in people who are already on them allowing them to have a pain-free and a pill-free life.

Virtual reality is also making an appearance in the delivery room! Instead of an epidural, many women may be given the option of a virtual reality experience to manage labor pains.