NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Losing a huge amount of weight is next to impossible. So, some people have turned to Ozempic and Wegovy. But weight loss specialists know that managing the behavior that led to obesity is a critical piece to losing weight. Ivanhoe has more about how one woman lost over 400 pounds.

Sidney Bynum says, “When my brother called me and told me he had a dream of me dying, that was my turning point.”

By then, Sidney weighed 745 pounds, and had given up.

Sahar Takkouche, MD, Bariatric Medicine at Vanderbilt University explains, “Obesity is a chronic disease, it’s not a willpower, it’s not as simple as eat less, move more.”

Research shows 650 million adults worldwide are obese — meaning a BMI of 30 or higher. This leads to fatty liver disease, diabetes, and metabolic disorder. Thirty seven percent of overweight women are also depressed and suffer with self-blame and loathing.

Sydney says, “I struggled a lot because one I didn’t love myself and I really didn’t just care about life.”

In 2020, she got down to 527 pounds to undergo bariatric surgery; followed by anti-obesity medications. Vanderbilt doctors addressed the mental issues through both in-person visits and telemedicine, because at that time she was not ambulatory.

Doctor Takkouche explains, “It’s important to have a multi-disciplinary approach – somebody who can see this patient holistically and not necessarily just treating the weight or the number on the scale.”

It clicked for Sidney.

Doctor Takkouche says, “She came in and once we met, I saw a spark in her. We connected, and i thought, ‘I have to help this person.’”

“She saw something in me when she first met me. And she saw how I just wanted to give up on myself, but she wouldn’t let me give up.” says Sidney.

Did it work? Sidney now weighs 312 pounds, is able to walk and inside her body is much, much healthier.

Obesity creates low-grade chronic inflammation and metabolic disease. Adipose, or fat tissue, also leads to diabetes. If you suffer from chronic obesity, Doctor Takkouche says seek out a multi-disciplinary program that addresses the behavioral causes behind the weight gain. That’s your best chance to lose it and keep it off.

Contributors to this news report include: Donna Parker, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor and Videographer.

