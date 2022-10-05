There sure are a lot of coughs and sneezes going around lately and we’ve barely poked our noses into flu season. Is it the flu? Or a cold? Or are you part of the latest wave of COVID-19 cases we’ve seen going through our communities?

With all the different variants of the coronavirus, and similar symptoms to other respiratory illnesses, health experts say they understand how it can all be confusing. However, they caution now is not the time to let your guard down.

Local 5 recently spoke with Dr. Raul Mendoza, a pulmonologist at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and asked if he could help break it all down for us. What’s the latest on the COVID booster shot? Who should get it? When and how do they do that? Here’s what he said.

“If you’re over the age of 12 and you’ve already received two shots, you can receive this third shot,” Medoza explained.

There you have it, as simple as two and two. If you’ve already had two shots for COVID-19 and it’s been at least two months since the last one, Mendoza says you should get what’s now called the “updated booster shot” which covers all the coronavirus sub-variants up to this point and then some.

“For the first time, this vaccine will include the second strain other than the one we started receiving in 2020,” explained Mendoza. “With that our immune system will be able to recognize much better, not only this recent variant, but probably new variants that will come along in the next few months.”

Why do we need to get updated booster shots if we’ve already been vaccinated for COVID-19? Mendoza says to think about it the way we think about getting a flu shot every year. We need to get the updated COVID booster shot for the same reason, to protect ourselves from a virus that mutates nearly as fast as we can vaccinate against it. In fact, Mendoza recommends following his lead and getting both shots at the same time.

“I will combine it with the influenza vaccine,” he said. “That way I get the two vaccines at the same time.”

Mendoza says not only is it safe, it’s actually preferable; both for the sake of convenience and limiting any potential side-effects, soreness or fatigue, to one day, rather than having to deal them on two separate occasions.

“That will save you time and headaches, literally speaking,” Mendoza chuckled.

Mendoza also says with flu season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to get vaccinated.

“Get your vaccine and be part of the solution, don’t be part of the problem,” he said.

Another part of the solution, Mendoza says, is what the last two years have proven – that we can stop the spread of germs in the first place, if everyone does their part.

“Masking and handwashing and staying home when you’re sick, social distancing,” Mendoza emphasized, “the amount on influenza in this country from one season to the other dropped substantially, substantially.”

For more information, visit: aurorabaycare.com or use their LiveWell app. You can always just give them a call too: 1-866-938-0035 or email: healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com