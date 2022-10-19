GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin workforce representatives visited in Green Bay recently to see how a new grant will help address the nursing shortage.

Currently there is a limit to how many students can actually be admitted to nursing programs because of a shortage of nursing faculty. However, an innovative collaboration between the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay and Aurora BayCare Medical Center aims to change that with the Workforce Innovation Grant.

“We need to think creatively and create new ideas and new opportunities to really build that pipeline of nursing faculty,” said Susan Gallagher-Lepak, dean, UW Green Bay College of Health, Education and Social Welfare.

Gallagher-Lepak explains how the current situation creates a bottleneck for aspiring nurses.

“Some people call it the ‘bowtie,’” Lepak described. “We have a lot of students interested in nursing and our healthcare systems have a high need for nurse and right in the middle are those nurse educators which is a declining pool.”

As one of those creative new ideas Gallagher-Lepak referred to, the school will use up to three hundred seventy-six thousand dollars in grant funds for an innovative program, training current nurses at Aurora BayCare to be co-clinical instructors.

“It’s exciting because we are at the bedside in the hospital and so we kind of know what’s going on,” said Nichole Lauf, a registered nurse with Aurora BayCare. and “It’s exciting to be able to share that with the students and help them to apply what they’re learning in the classroom to the hospital setting.”

A hospital setting doesn’t get any more real than the simulation center at Aurora BayCare. That’s where seasoned nursing professionals will help guide nursing students in something called “soft skills,” how to build rapport with patients, how to listen and how to discuss things that can be difficult, like a terminal illness.

“Being able to have those conversations to help comfort them is really something you have to practice, and a lot of students are generally nervous to have those conversations because they don’t want to say the wrong thing,” Lauf explained.

Something you can’t learn in a classroom, but is a large part of the art, science and complex discipline involved in being a nurse.

“We are helping students learn and cultivate behaviors to be compassionate, caring, respectful, supportive, culturally aware and unbiased in their attitudes toward individuals,” Gallagher-Lepak said.

