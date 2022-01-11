HealthWatch: Your Brain on Meditation

Health Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Scientists estimate that between 200 million to 500 million people meditate worldwide. And more than 14-percent of Americans have meditated at least once. This popular practice is known to improve focus and make you feel better, but research is also showing it has powerful effects on the brain.

It can help you focus… keep you calm… and now research is showing meditation may also improve the way your brain works!

A study out of UCLA found people who meditated for an average of 20 years had more grey matter volume throughout their brains. Grey matter helps you control movements, maintain memories, regulate emotions, and more. A review from Johns Hopkins found mindfulness meditation helped reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and pain. And a team of researchers at Harvard found eight weeks of mindfulness meditation actually increased cortical thickness in regions of the brain including the hippocampus, an area that rules learning and memory. Anyone can meditate. If you’re new to the practice, try to set aside five to ten minutes each day. Find a place where you feel calm. Sit and focus on your body and your breath. If your mind wanders, gently guide it back. Popular apps like Headspace, Calm, and Buddhify are good resources and many offer guided meditation options. Remember, this simple practice could have big impacts on your brain!

Other studies have shown meditation can reduce the risk of being hospitalized for coronary disease by 87-percent. And it can relieve the symptoms of insomnia 75-percent of the time!

https://www.simplypsychology.org/what-is-grey-matter-in-the-brain.html

https://www.forbes.com/sites/alicegwalton/2015/02/09/7-ways-meditation-can-actually-change-the-brain/?sh=308d6db61465, https://www.headspace.com/https://www.calm.com/,

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
HealthWatch Logo

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah's Chevalier Emery