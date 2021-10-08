HealthWatch: Your Next Exam Could Save Your Life

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Your eyes, they can focus on 50 different objects every second. They can distinguish ten million different colors. But did you know they can reveal so much more than that? In fact, that routine eye exam you’ve been avoiding could save your life.

Your next eye exam could reveal so much more than if you need reading glasses or bifocals.

“By looking at the small blood vessels in the eye, you can get a clue to the presence of disease in other parts of the body.” Anthony DeMaria, MD explains.

Eye doctors may be able to detect diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, and liver disease through your eyes. Diabetes can cause blurry vision, while yellow tinge in the whites of the eye could be a sign of liver disease and for severe hypertension.

“Sometimes you can get hemorrhage in the retina.” DeMaria states.

High cholesterol may cause a yellow or blue ring around the cornea; floaters can be a sign of Lyme disease. Double vision is associated with multiple sclerosis and dry eye can be linked with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Cancer can even be detected through the eyes. So, before you skip your next eye exam, remember, you may not only be saving your sight, but also your life.

Did you know that high blood pressure can also be detected in your eyes? Which in turn can cause glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

