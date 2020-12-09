HeathWatch: Rehabilitation during COVID-19

Bev Zabel of Sobieski loves exploring.

“I do like to do genealogy. So, I’ve been dabbling in that for quite a few years,” said Zabel.

Even if it’s only in her own family tree.

“It’s kind of interesting to find how names, just how names repeat through the generations,” Zabel added.

Zabel used to be into somewhat more fast-paced adventures.

“I liked motorcycling,” Zabel said.

Until years at a factory job started taking their toll.

“The joints really take a beating,” Zabel explained. “Things just wear out a lot quicker.”

When cortisone shots no longer took care of the pain in her shoulder, Zabel knew it was time for a permanent fix.

“We were able to do a surgical procedure to repair her rotator cuff,” explained Dr. Harold Schock, an orthopedic surgeon with Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

But Zabel’s recovery journey didn’t end there.

“We’re striving to get her shoulder back to the way it was before,” said Regan Dahnert.

Dehnert is a personal trainer with Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine.

“While my main duty is to help her rehab her shoulder,” Dahnert explained. “I also provide her with emotional and motivational support.”

Both Dahnert andSchock are part of an entire team at Aurora BayCare, working with Zabel before, during and after her surgery.

“From the people who first answer the phone when they call the office, to the folks who help them with therapy and team members that help in the surgical procedure,” said Schock.

Schock says that team includes the patient.

“The patient has to be a very active participant in their care,” he emphasized.

Schock says another important factor for successful outcomes, like Zabels, is to not put off the care you need… even in a pandemic.

“The hospital and inside that, the operating room is one of the safest environments you’re going to be in,” Schock said.

Zabel agrees.

“The longer you wait, the worse things can get and then it’s just going to make for a longer recovery,” Zabel added.

For some appointments, you don’t even need to leave your house.

“We do virtual training over zoom, which is really convenient because they can work out in the comfort of their own home,” said Dahnert. “This is also helpful when we have winter weather in Wisconsin. We can train people at home who might not be able to make it in because of the roads,” she added.

Now, with her shoulder on the mend…

“I’ve got all my range of motion back and there’s no pain anymore,” Zabel said.

… she can’t wait to climb back into that family tree.

“I came across a picture of my great, great, grandmother,” Zabel shared. “She looks exactly like my cousin!”