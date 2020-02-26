African American Icon: Sabrina Robins

Dr. Sabrina Robins is a leader, a mother, an educator and most of all a go-getter.

“I wouldn’t say I am an icon, I would call myself someone who likes to work with others to bring about a shared vision or solve a common community problem,” says Sabrina Robins.

A problem solver and an over achiever, Robins moved to Appleton years ago to work for Kimberly-Clark.

Her work away from work includes getting people jobs and teaching employers how to hire a diverse work force through her occasional unconscious bias courses at St. Norbert College.

“Most of what I do is centered around making opportunities for those that are overlooked, misunderstood, somehow they’re made to feel that they’re not fully welcomed and that their voice is not important,” says Robins.

Her resume spans decades: she’s been a Girl Scout troop leader, works closely with the League of Women Voters, she’s headed several youth leader institute programs and she’s a proud member of African American Heritage Inc., a group that promotes black cultural events in Appleton.

“We still have a number of community members that have never interacted or seen African-Americans, so to see us as fully functional citizens and participants in the community and engaging in civic activities, helps them to gain a better understanding of who we may be,” says Robins.

Despite the awards she’s won for her efforts and the people she’s worked with, there’s still more she wants to do.

She has future plans to tackle poverty in Appleton.

But this Black History Month she wants to focus on moving the African-American community forwad while remembering history through self-evaluation.

“What can I do to help make life better for African Americans? Can I speak up more? Can I do something to support more?” says Robins. “We need more people involved to ensure the safety and livelihood of African-Americans.”