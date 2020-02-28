African American Icons: Green Bay West’s Jerry Overstreet

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Racine native Jerry Overstreet faced his share of challenges growing up in a rough area but sports was one thing that always helped him stay out of trouble.

“We had to make some tough choices at times”, says Overstreet, “but sports always kept us out of that – stay off the streets, stay off the street.”

Jerry went on to play his collegiate career at Western Michigan, but when an injury left him sidelined, he ended up discovering another one of his life’s passions.

While he was injured, Jerry worked in a local pre-school where his experience working with kids began a quarter century journey of investing back into youth through mentoring.

You can hear more from Jerry in his own words by viewing the extended interview below.

Jerry and his family spent many years in the Madison area after college before moving to Green Bay to accept the head coaching position for the boy’s basketball program at West.

Now in his second season, “Street”, as his players call him, hopes to change what he feels has been a losing mindset into a more positive, successful basketball program.

“I tell the families one brick at a time and we’ll build it”, Overstreet states, “I didn’t sign on to be one and done so I’m going to be here until they tell me “Street” you gotta go… and I hope that don’t happen and that I get to do it on my own.”