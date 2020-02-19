African American Icons: Ebony Vision’s Daisy Frazier

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — For Daisy Frazier, loving a community means helping it grow.

“We love Fond du Lac,” she told Local 5 before adding, “it has its challenges.”

Addressing those challenges is the mission behind here non-profit organization, Ebony Vision.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT EBONY VISION’S WEBSITE.

“It started I believe 12 years ago,” Frazier said, “and we’ve come a long way.”

The initial goal of the group was a simple one, according to Frazier, “Ebony Vision was created for African Americans to have a voice in the community.”

Over time, that mission has evolved as the organization grows.

“It’s sort of like peeling an onion,” Frazier explained. “The more you peel, the more you find out there are concerns and issues and you need to look at other things.”

A Black History Month display set up at the Fond du Lac Public Library is a result of on of the group’s community partnerships, and their Mentorship Program is possible through a partnership with the Fond du Lac Public School District.

“First of all, it is needed,” Frazier said of the program, which provides mentors to boys in Fond du Lac Schools, a demographic the group identified as one that was in need.

The program began to serve middle school-aged students but has since expanded into elementary schools.

Organizers hope that reaching students at a younger age will help shape their perspectives as they grow.

“We want to fight and give them what they need to be productive adults in whatever community they live,” Frazier explained. “We just want to do our part.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON EBONY VISION’S MENTORSHIP PROGRAMS.

Ebony Vision also reaches out to the community at large through events during Black History Month and throughout the year.

“We’re just trying to do our part to bring awareness,” Frazier said, “teach others about our culture.”

It’s the kind of difference Frazier says anyone can make by paying attention and taking action.

“Just look into your community and see where you can help,” she said. “When you have an opportunity to volunteer into your community, do so.”