DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – When Rhonda Chandler’s own children were met with hostility as the lone African-American students in their schools, she was ready to pack it up and move back to Charlotte.

But, she thought long and hard and decided to stay instead and make sure it doesn’t happen to other kids.

She founded the “Lovin’ The Skin I’m In” non-profit which brings together African American girls who are spread out throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

“Right now we have between 30 and 40 girls,” Chandler tells Local 5 News. “We meet weekly in two schools. And then we have our community group that meets at Life Church. We usually meet on the second Sunday of the month. We have girls that come from Appleton, Menasha as well as the Green Bay area.”

The group was awarded its 501 c 3 status as a not-for-profit in September of 2020.

“I just think it gives them the opportunity to let their guard down,” explains Chandler. “They can be themselves. They don’t have to explain why their hair is a certain way. They just see each other and they get it. They just know. It really allows them the freedom to be themselves and talk about their experiences. “

Chandler brings in mentors from across the state and also holds a parental support group. Many of the members are white moms who have bi-racial children.

“Coming here in 2015, I can honestly say it was hard,” recalls Chandler. “My kids had trouble adjusting. They faced racist comments, racial slurs, or microaggressions. My kids were confused with another bi racial student and just not being recognized for who they are.”

Chandler says in the past seven years, she’s seen a shift.

She feels a sense of purpose to help other African-Americans like herself who call Wisconsin home.