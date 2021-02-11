Green Bay’s African American Icon Ingrid Parker-Hill making a difference in the community

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- WFRV is committed to shining a light on local people and projects that are making a difference. The story of Ingrid Parker-Hill is one that has a challenging start, which has lead to a positive future.

Ingrid grew up on the south side of Chicago in an African American community. “Everyone knew everyone, we had a mecca, a tight-knit community, “said Parker-Hill. When she was in her final year of high school, she got pregnant. “Being a young mother, trying to figure it out and trying to see,” said Parker-Hill. Three more children would follow and a move to Green Bay.

Shortly after her moved to Green Bay, Parker-Hill got a job with the Green Bay Area Public School District. ” I am a District Family Engagement Coordinator,” said Parker-Hill. She is a bridge between students, their families, and the District in order to resolve any issues or questions that might come up. In December, Parker-Hill was named one of the most influential Black Leaders in Wisconsin.

While in her role at the District, Parker-Hill created an initiative called GBAPS i3 which is designed to increase optimistic cultural identity. This assists families who might have challenges navigating through the educational system in Green Bay. “I love helping people, I love what I do,” said Parker-Hill. “Ingrid cases deeply for our students and families and her passion for improving outcomes for our kids is evident in her daily work, “said Katie Sulzer, Director of Pupil Service and Equity.

Mai Lo Lee is the Director of Diversity at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay campus, who has worked with Parker-Hill. “Our relationship started very personal. I was the advisor for her son when he was in college,” said Lee. From there, Lee and Parker-Hill started working professionally because they both share an interest in education and developing platforms for families of color. “Ms. Ingrid is a local African American Icon because of her giving spirit and her willingness to give of herself to all,” said Lee.

Parker-Hill’s passion for education passed down to her children who are all successful in their chosen professions. ” I am a nurse at Aroura Bay Care Medical Center,” said Brianna Robinette, Ms. Ingrid’s daughter. Robinette recalls her childhood and her mother’s interactions with others including her siblings. ” My mom has always been there for me through everything. She is one of the most caring and compassionate people I know, “said Robinette.

Lamarr Hill has been married to Ingrid for over 20-years, and says that a true testament to her legacy is her caring spirit. “It’s in the way that she cares about everyone. She had one of the kindest hearts you would ever meet,” said Hill. Everyone who spoke with Local 5, said that it is the way that Parker-Hill interacts with people, whether they are people she has known for decades, or someone that she has just met, she is always kind.