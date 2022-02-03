Honoring Black History: The history of food in culture

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – You can’t talk about Black History without talking about the food. The Cozzy Corner in Appleton says they have food for your body and your soul.

“We’ve owned Cozzy Corner for about three years now,” said Philip Bennett. Bennett says his passion for food lead him to get into the restaurant business when the opportunity presented. “I like to cook and I was friends with the old owners and they brought the opportunity to us,” he said.

Business is booming in the community because of the “soul” they put into the food. “We’ve won plenty of awards on our chicken. We’ve won for best comfort food in the Fox Valley, but the main thing people come in for is the chicken,” said Bennett.

The “Kings Platter” at the Cozzy Corner in Appleton.

On the subject of legacy, Bennett says the community helped keep the business afloat during the pandemic shutdowns. “The community really supported us, we were open, we did good business,” he said.

The “King’s Platter” is a crowd favorite, which has a lot of food on one plate. “It has all three meats, it has smoked sausage, ribs, pulled pork, catfish, fried chicken, collard greens, red beans with rice, and macaroni,” explained Bennett.

Around the corner, Miss Brown’s Fine Foods II is giving customers in the community a taste of the Caribbean. Phil Brown is the owner and his mother Jean Brown is in the kitchen. They are pulling recipes straight from Jamaica. “We also want to be very conscious of who our demographic is, so we want to have things on the menus that people in this area will try,” said Phil.

Jean’s mother had her own restaurant in Jamaica and taught her everything she knows. Local 5 got access to the kitchen to see where the magic happens. “I’m trying to put the finishing touches on here,” said Jean as she opened a pot of oxtails.

The establishment explains they make it a point to only serve good food, things that they eat themselves. They also welcome all customers, new and old. “For me loves sees no color and I try to appreciate people no matter where they’re from, all walks of life,” said Jean.

One of the dishes they are known for at Miss Brown’s is the curry chicken. “Our curry chicken has got potatoes, carrots, and a whole bunch of mama’s love in there,” said Phil. It’s served with rice and peas with an option of cabbage. “People really love our curry,” he said.