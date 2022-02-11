(WFRV) – Hairstyles have evolved over time and bring with them history and meaning through the eras. Black culture can be seen represented through them and styles popular in today’s age have historical roots dating back to the 1600s.

Hair can be seen as a simple asset many take for granted, but for those in the black community, it represents so much more.

Braids, a silk press, a fresh fade, locs, a twist out – all are popular looks you might see every day, but in the black community hair is a statement piece.

“Hair cut is very important, that could give you your self-esteem, your boost. You know you can be broke and get your head down and a haircut, and you feel like, you know, hey, I’m good, I’m looking good and feeling good,” explained Chris Kimbrough the owner of Starz Barber & Beauty.

For Chris, the journey toward being a barber started out when he was just a kid, but now styling hair has become a part of everyday life.

“One of my motto has always been, this is a shop where clients become family because we are intertwined with these individuals at least every other week,” said Kimbrough.

Kimbrough says he has witnessed the evolution of hair and tools. He points out his shop has even evolved with additions for women to get their hair styled.

Black women are among some of the top spenders in the hair care industry – spending over 1 trillion dollars a year on supplies and hair care.

“If you look at our history, we have always been very purposeful about our hair and our look is our brand of who we are. And so if we go back to when we were kings and queens in Africa, the hair has always been a way for you to express yourself, a way for you to have confidence in who you are,” said Carla Mann, the owner of Shear Images By Carla.

Hair represents more than just looking good. Hair was also used as a tool for enslaved Africans.

“We talked in the hair braid, like the hair braiding were, were basically directions to go where you need to go for that evening, you know, it’s a matter of things, you come back into the history of hair braiding,” explained Kimbrough. “There really has done it, and then you come over the years, we have the different styles and different trends.”

As hairstyles change, so does the way stylists operate their businesses – with social media being a major part of how they interact with customers.

“So I strive to keep up with what’s going on and print social media helps a lot. As far as people will see different styles and send it to me right away, I’ll see something one night and not the next one and I got a text message, ‘can you do this for me?’ So like is that changes a lot,” said NiQueen Earth, a stylist at Starz Barber & Beauty.

“For me, I think continuing education is absolutely imperative and so I am always abreast of what the trends are, what’s changing, how things are evolving. And as a hairstylist, you have to know the difference between something that is a fad, and something that is actually culturally changing,” added Mann.

Mann even went above and beyond by opening her own hair care line in hopes of leaving a legacy for her three daughters.

“My mom did here I’m doing hair and now my daughter is going to be doing here as well. And so one of the things that I have up and coming is I have a new product line but I want to be able to create something where my family, kids do evolve my stamina can still be a staple in Appleton,” explained Mann.

Mann says the products are plant-based, can be used in a variety of hair textures, and are set to be on shelves this spring.

Though times are changing, the importance of hair in black culture will never change. It’s just a matter of adjusting crowns.