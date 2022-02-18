(WFRV) – February is Black History Month, and during that time the team at WFRV Local 5 has gone into the community showcasing people and organizations shining a light on the month – all year around.

Michele McCormack showcased the non-profit “Lovin’ The Skin I’m In” which brings together African American girls who are spread out throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Rhonda Chandler, the founder of the non-profit said this allows young girls to let their guard down, “They can be themselves. They don’t have to explain why their hair is a certain way. They just see each other and they get it. They just know. It really allows them the freedom to be themselves and talk about their experiences. “

Faith Alford visited local businesses in the area to talk about the evolution of black hair and how for the black community, it represents so much more. “If you look at our history, we have always been very purposeful about our hair and our look is our brand of who we are. And so if we go back to when we were kings and queens in Africa, the hair has always been a way for you to express yourself, a way for you to have confidence in who you are,” said Carla Mann, the owner of Shear Images By Carla.

Eric Richards went to the Fox Valley to showcase food, talking with the owners of two Appleton restaurants that are good for the body and soul. The Cozzy Corner and Miss Brown’s Fine Foods II have unique dishes for everyone to enjoy.

Paul Steeno went back to school, talking with two local universities about how their classes are shaped around race, ethnicity, and equality. “The goal isn’t necessarily to change people’s minds, it’s for people to begin to understand other perspectives and to be critical of what they are consuming,” said Jesus Smith, Assistant Professor, Ethics Studies at Lawrence University.

You can watch the full Honoring Black History special below: