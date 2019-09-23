Bringing the community together at Casa ALBA Melanie

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Living in a place that is not your homeland or that doesn’t speak the same language can make it difficult for people to feel like they’re part of their new community. But for Hispanics in the greater Green Bay area, there is a place they can turn to for help.

Father Ken De Groot sat down with Erin Davisson to talk more about the work done by Casa ALBA Melanie, the Hispanic Resource Center.

If you’d like to volunteer at the center or find out more about how they can help, you can find them on Madison Street in Green Bay.

You can call them at 445-0104 or visit them online at casaalba.org.