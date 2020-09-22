Cooking up a passion towards business ownership

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Daniel DeHoyos has a passion for culinary arts, and is working towards his dream of owning a business.

Born in Northeast Wisconsin, 23-years ago, he did not always know what he wanted to do with his life. “I was struggling in school a lot,” says DeHoyos as he reflects on his time in high school. After graduating, had some difficulty finding a job. ” I really wasn’t doing much, but every day my parents would come home I would cook something for dinner,” said DeHoyos. He would make different things and the feedback from the family was always positive.

It was at that point that he decided to enroll in school at Northwest Technical College and the culinary arts program. ” I looked at various colleges, but saw that NWTC has an 8-week advantage program,” said DeHoyos. His ultimate dream is to become a business owner. ” My American dream would probably be having a food truck, down south, somewhere warm,” said DeHoyos.

When asked what Hispanic Heritage means to him, DeHoyos said: “I think it’s just nice to show people different backgrounds. We’re all from different places, yet we’re all the same.” He also said that his legacy is becoming a chef business owner who is financially stable and able to provide for his family. After completing his time at NWTC, he will move on to Fox Valley Technical College where he will continue his education.